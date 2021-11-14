Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $220.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.