ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up to $35.41

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $36.58. ScanSource shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

