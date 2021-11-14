Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Model N by 3.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Model N by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.88. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.