Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.