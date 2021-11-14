Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,800 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

