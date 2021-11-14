Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,600 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,413,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

