Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 212,059 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,353,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,727,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Corteva by 6.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.