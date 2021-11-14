Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 28,900 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.