Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Several research firms recently commented on WK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

