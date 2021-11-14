Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

