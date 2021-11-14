Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $96.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,917 shares of company stock worth $4,830,317. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 165,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,020,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.12. 7,773,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.