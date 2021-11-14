SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

SEGXF opened at $18.11 on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

