Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 786.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 224,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.