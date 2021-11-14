Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Roth Capital

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,036,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.