Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

