Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

SW stock opened at C$23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$880.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of C$13.86 and a 12-month high of C$28.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.56.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

