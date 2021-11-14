SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Steve Francis Sells 81,500 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

Steve Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of SIG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 48.56 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.16. SIG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £573.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded SIG to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

