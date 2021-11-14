SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

SIGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 265,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

