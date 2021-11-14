Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 238666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Analysts forecast that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,930,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,091,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

