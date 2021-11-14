Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$224,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,805.62.

Derek Zhihua Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00.

Shares of TSE:SVM traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.88. The company had a trading volume of 333,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,143. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.