SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of SKYT opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

