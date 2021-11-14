Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Sleep Number worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 61.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $82.04 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

