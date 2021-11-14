SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

