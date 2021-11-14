Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Reaches $509,557.29

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Smartshare has a market cap of $509,557.29 and approximately $11,169.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00109738 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

