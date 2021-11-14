Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up to $68.46

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.46, but opened at $70.49. Smartsheet shares last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 1,669 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

