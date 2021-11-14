Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0706 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $209.96 million and $151.63 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00052006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00220839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00087038 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,972,251,315 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

