Smoothy Hits Market Capitalization of $742,802.18 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $742,802.18 and approximately $476,142.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00072074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,737.23 or 1.00260820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.80 or 0.07092895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.