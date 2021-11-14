SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $92,263.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $9.71 or 0.00015130 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $92,263.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.76 or 1.00480920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.79 or 0.07030363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

