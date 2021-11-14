Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soligenix stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

