Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.31.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.89. 4,157,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

