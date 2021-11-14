Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Tops $0.27

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,965.38 or 1.00373464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.59 or 0.07109599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

