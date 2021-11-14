Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DALXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.11.

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

