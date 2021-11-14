SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stake Decreased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

