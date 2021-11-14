Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Spire has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

