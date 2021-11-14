Splintershards Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $128.28 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,264,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

