SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $69.65 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 327,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,107,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 259.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $297,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

