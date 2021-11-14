Sprott (NYSE:SII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SII opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

