Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

