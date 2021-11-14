Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 21,112 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of REV Group worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

