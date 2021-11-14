Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGN. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after buying an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inogen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 246.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 61,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $33.91 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

