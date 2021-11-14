Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $702,000 Investment in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 289,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 224.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 83.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 529,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRAY stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.