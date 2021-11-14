Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 5,658 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,999,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.