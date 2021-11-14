Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 23,626 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $4,671,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 729.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 40.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

