Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $670,000 Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $62,837,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 106.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $9,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

