Stairway Partners LLC Buys 4,141 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

GMF opened at $129.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $146.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.92.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

