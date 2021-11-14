Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCBFF. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

