State Street Corp Acquires 47,881 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

