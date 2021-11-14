State Street Corp Decreases Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

State Street Corp decreased its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,659,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,021,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.94% of VBI Vaccines worth $42,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 176,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 174,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

VBIV opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

