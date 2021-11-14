State Street Corp Has $42.71 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $42,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $5,903,076. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $200.72.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

