State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $44,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 1,119,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after buying an additional 820,618 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 730,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

